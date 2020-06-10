Shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings fell more than 10 percent Tuesday after the company’s leaders reported first-quarter results and said they are putting on ice until sometime next year their efforts to sell the restaurant chain.
Nashville-based J. Alexander’s last summer hired investment bank Piper Sandler to help evaluate its strategic options, specifically a sale of the company. That move came four months after investment firm Ancora Advisors, which has since taken a seat on the J. Alexander’s board, had offered $186 million to take over the company.
By early this year, Piper Sandler’s efforts had brought to the table three serious possible buyers. One was close to making a bid above where J. Alexander’s shares were trading at the time but such an offer was thwarted by the spread in the United States of COVID-19. As a result, J. Alexander’s said Tuesday, the bidder twice lowered its price and wanted certain performance guarantees.
“When government entities mandated the closure of the company’s restaurants, except for limited carry-out, the board determined that no transaction at a price that reflected the long-term value of the company would be able to be consummated until the resolution of uncertainties about the COVID-19 pandemic and the return of the company’s business to satisfactory levels,” J. Alexander’s said in a statement.
President and CEO Mark Parkey and his team say they have shelved any sale-related work until next year and will for now focus on rebuilding sales. Average weekly sales at the company’s J. Alexander’s restaurants fell 81 percent in April year over year and more than 61 percent in May. Its Stoney River group of restaurants saw sales fall 78 percent and 62 percent, respectively, in those months. However, the last week of May was down “only” 39 percent from the comparable period in 2019 as more restaurants had ramped up to offering limited dine-in service to go with their carry-out offerings.
“We are optimistic that our guests will be out in force and eager to resume their traditional routines. We are already seeing a strong level of pent up demand in various restaurants,” Parkey said. “We are actively exploring various platforms which will allow us to continue to meet [carry-out] demand without sacrificing the guest experience in our dining rooms that has been foundational to our success for the past 29 years.”
Shares of J. Alexander’s (Ticker: JAX) fell 10.3 percent to $5.85 Tuesday, cutting the company’s market capitalization to about $88 million. They began the year at nearly $10.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
