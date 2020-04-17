J. Alexander’s Holdings has secured more than $15 million in funding under the Paycheck Protection Program, a move that has nearly doubled the restaurant company’s cash on hand.
The Cool Springs location of J. Alexander's reported about $8.9 million in sales in 2019 — ranked only behind the company's location in Plantation, Fla.
In a filing with regulators, J. Alexander’s executives said two of their subsidiaries last Friday and on Wednesday wrapped up the paperwork with Pinnacle Bank for the loans, which are part of a $349 billion fund authorized by the CARES Act and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration.A subsidiary specific to the J. Alexander’s chain borrowed the maximum $10 million allowed under the CARES Act while a Stoney River unit borrowed $5.1 million.
The loans leave J. Alexander’s with $33.7 million of cash on hand. The company about four weeks ago said it had drawn down $17 million from its Pinnacle lines of credit and had about $26 million in cash on its balance sheet.
At first blush, J. Alexander’s isn’t a candidate for PPP loans, which can be converted into grants if used according to the SBA’s spending guidelines. The company runs 47 locations in 16 states and — prior to recently furloughing about 3,400 people due to COVID-19 shutdowns — employed 4,200 people at its restaurants and West End home office. But lobbyists for the restaurant and hospitality sectors negotiated an exemption for their clients as the PPP program was being launched, a move Bass Berry & Sims called “a significant departure from historical SBA loan programs,” which generally specify small business as having fewer than 500 employees.
Fellow publicly traded restaurant chain Shake Shack on Friday said it had also secured $10 million in PPP loans. Shake Shack last year recorded sales of more than $570 million at its restaurants compared to the $247 million at J. Alexander’s Holdings.
Shares of J. Alexander’s (Ticker: JAX) were up 20 percent Friday to $4.80. They began the year at a shade under $10.
