The leaders of restaurant chain J. Alexander’s Holdings said Friday they will return the more than $15 million they received under the Paycheck Protection Program after the U.S. Small Business Administration tightened its rules for the massive support initiative.
Nashville-based J. Alexander’s last week said two of its subsidiaries had been approved through Pinnacle Bank for PPP money as part of the program’s first $349 billion round. (A second push with $484 billion was finalized this week.) But as the first pot was being exhausted, small-business owners left in the cold — as well as many others — protested the success of large companies such as J. Alexander’s in landing SBA backing. Since then, burger chain Shake Shack and several other restaurant companies have returned their PPP money.
On Friday, J. Alexander’s executives said their application for PPP help was submitted with the understanding that their subsidiaries were eligible for funding based on a carve-out for restaurants and hospitality companies negotiated late in the program’s launch. But SBA regulators said Thursday that companies with access to other forms of capital would probably not qualify for PPP support and could return their loans by May 7 without consequence.
“It is unlikely that a public company with substantial market value and access to capital markets will be able to make the required certification in good faith,” the agency said of companies’ need to vouch for the urgent need for funding.
The narrowing of guidance by the SBA leaves J. Alexander’s CEO Mark Parkey and his team with the task of finding other financing while they plan for a resumption of dine-in service at their nearly 50 restaurants across the country. Without the PPP money, the company last week had about $19 million in cash on hand, down from $26 million a month ago.
“The loans had been obtained to support the goal in the legislation of providing financial assistance to restaurant-level employees, including approximately 3,400 furloughed hourly employees that are not presently assisting with the company’s carry-out programs, and to restore the company’s workforce as quickly as possible once dine-in operations could be safely resumed,” the company said Friday.
Shares of J. Alexander’s (Ticker: JAX) were up about 1 percent to nearly $4.20 Friday afternoon. They began 2020 at nearly $10.
One other Nashville-area public company, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, also received PPP funding, landing a loan for $2.2 million (also through Pinnacle). The drug developer and marketer employs fewer than 100 people — compared to J. Alexander’s more than 4,000 — and thus fits the SBA’s general criteria. In a statement issued before the SBA announced its tighter rules, executives said they have not laid off or furloughed any workers and wouldn’t have to thanks to the PPP money. Execs on Friday said they will monitor changes to the program "and will take appropriate action, if necessary."
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
