PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
DEC. 3, 2019
37027
9480 Waterfall Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Melinda and Ryan Littleton; Seller: Virginia E and John J Kvochak; $675,000.
50 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Paula K and Jose L Rios; Seller: Rhondalyn Michelle and John B Zelenak; $2,500,000.
1417 Red Oak Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: David Robert O'Neil; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $464,200.
5123 Virginia Way, Brentwood, Paddock Office Condo; Buyer: Black Pine Capital LLC; Seller: Richard K Hammel; $330,000.
1607 Reed Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Heva LLC and JRB Realty LLC; Seller: Loyd L Locke Revocable Living Trust; $255,000.
18 Missionary Drive, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Eddye Rhea; Seller: Keira L and Stefan Polywka; $847,500.
2 lots on LeHigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $837,025.
9714 Concord Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Bret Andrew Harbison; Seller: Karla Smithson and Christopher Smithson; $360,000.
37046
9104 Joiner Creek Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Michelle M and Donald T Beck; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $247,000.
9124 Joiner Creek Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Karen Renken and James R Anderson; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $242,250.
8560 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Stephanie M and Matthew Brown Love; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $211,500.
7129 Blondell Way, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Ried Whitney Davis; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $489,046.
7117 Blondell Way, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Sarah and Matthew Ryan Oglesby; Seller: McDaniels Estate Partners; $511,764.
7105 Blondell Way, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: LaDonna Sue Thurston; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $521,385.
7017 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Wendy Ann and Christopher Grant Durik; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $619,775.
814 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Heather Desiree and Brian Austin Williams; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $2,293,400.
8242 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jennifer and David Steele; Seller: Julie Nicol Duncan Revocable Trust; $180,000.
7034 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jenna Lynette and Chad Tyson Meador; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $648,520.
37062
7562 Aubrey Ridge Drive, Fairview, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Nashville Now Investments LLC; Seller: Propst Hardeman Springs LLC; $182,500.
7170 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Brooke Winn and Jared Poe; Seller: Stern Construction LLC; $642,000.
37064
494 Royal Crossing, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Victoria M Bailey; Seller: Kimberly and James Bolton; $420,334.
5042 Birchcroft Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Courtny Andes and Daniel Junghans; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $334,900.
2113 Tonya Court, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Jenae and Stephen K McKnight; Seller: Alison E McMahan; $405,000.
467 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Hope and Hunter Miller; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $528,675.
1624 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rebecca Z and Douglas S Brown; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $1,293,915.
9111 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Dianne Slade and William Henry Branson III; Seller: Root Family Revocable Trust I; $765,000.
303 Fanchers Court, Franklin, Barclay Place; Buyer: Meghan and Michael Beach; Seller: SRP Sub LLC; $465,000.
220 Pebble Glen Drive, Franklin, Cobblestone Court; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Kimberly M and Neal S MacEachron; $443,000.
1001 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Megan E and Nathaniel J Renfro; Seller: Sarah S Matthew R Ogelsby; $472,000.
608 New Highway 96 West, Franklin, Westfield; Buyer: Barbara Anderson Lewis; Seller: Jessie and Ollie M Christman; $320,000.
3000 Singing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Harsha Hari and Sukiratharaja Loganathan; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $487,010.
4002 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rebecca A and Phillip J Hendren; Seller: Lianne and Aaron Haviland; $468,000.
150 Front Street #40, Franklin; Buyer: David B Westcott; Seller: Christine and Robert Beathard Family Trust; $659,900.
1165 Culpepper Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Parisa Nasrzadeh and Brian Behzadi; Seller: Jennifer and Paul Bazzano; $355,000.
260 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Brianna L and Ian T McKenney; Seller: Stacy and Randal Kevin Whitson; $545,000.
194 Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lacy Rutherford and Gregory A Eckel; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $629,700.
701 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Margaret L Mercer Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Sharon and Herbert Harlen; $485,000.
216 Sagefield Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Mary and Kevin Morriello; Seller: Carrie and Gregory I Gallo; $499,000.
1054 Crisp Spring Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Shalini Puppala and Susheel Kumar Thumu; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $518,650.
2003 Barclay Lane, Franklin, Barclay Place; Buyer: Madison and Reanna Moore; Seller: Martha B and James R Garges; $530,000.
5000 Birchcroft Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Kimberly Ann and Garry Steven Orsolini; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $363,934.
3132 Millbank Lane, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Kelley M and John J Corcoran; Seller: Brittany and Jeremy Weckman; $419,900.
328 Stillcreek Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Jason Frudakis; Seller: Nicole Avellina; $599,900.
900 Fair Street, Franklin; Buyer: Catherine W and Stephen R Scott; Seller: The Estate of Dora S Palmer; $742,500.
1250 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lanora G and Marshall S Maddox; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $779,691.
2084 Bushnell Farm Drive, Franklin, Bushnell Farm; Buyer: Julie Anne and Luke Andrew Davis; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $578,773.
2008 Loomis Court, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: June and James Olin; Seller: Amy Georginna and Spencer Cory Martin; $1,081,000.
206 Fowler Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Aaron L Haviland; Seller: Nisha and Rajesh Rajasekharan; $529,000.
5018 Portage Street, Franklin, Water Edge; Buyer: Georgia and Daniel Lafayette; Seller: Brenda T and Wayne R Joseph; $412,000.
606 Rieves Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Katherine J and Paul B Miller; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $936,485.
531 Bonaire Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Ashley and Christopher L Lynn; Seller: Brittney Nichole and Sean W Couch; $1,190,000.
3007 Cheever Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Susan J and Paul O Curran; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $610,512.
1435 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Steve J Borra Jr; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,199,900.
37067
6023 Lookaway Circle, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Ashley M and Evan T Boehm; Seller: Ackley Family Trust; $835,000.
401 Logans Circle, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Stephanie and Glen M Johnson; Seller: Christie H and Lee A Kirkpatrick; $575,000.
3001 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Deborah Ellen and Roy Paul Germano Jr; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $605,943.
3000 Cecil Lewis Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Amit Sinha and Shobhna Singh; Seller: Linda and James L Smith; $591,500.
1607 Flanders Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Saul Quintanilla Figueroa; Seller: Alain Debois; $564,900.
2040 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jerry T Wheeler; Seller: Evelia Keats Irrevocable Trust; $275,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #H6, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Karla Noffsinger; Seller: Victoria M Bailey; $329,800.
2005 Daylily Drive, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Caitlin Mary and Benjamin S Snydacker; Seller: Justin T Siefkes; $620,000.
6209 Tall Timbers Road, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Ackley Family Trust; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,345,637.
2105 Melody Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Jenni Lee Reed and Nathaniel Matthew Pigford; Seller: Melanie D Baker; $294,000.
1413 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Arthur Williams; Seller: Molly Head Sudderth; $382,500.
609 Clover Springs Lane, Franklin, Lesko; Buyer: Brad Dickens; Seller: Ryan C Lesko; $430,000.
2036 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Alexander Barnes; Seller: Venard R Hendrix; $260,000.
1648 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe III; Buyer: Ryan Zumwalt; Seller: Janice J Moore; $229,000.
37069
260 Temple Crest Trail, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Charlotte A Poe; Seller: Tracey B and Bethany L Harbin; $800,000.
1020 Cumberland Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Rebekah Anne and Calvin Voorhis; Seller: Lisa Parker and Stephen M Kovach; $355,000.
499 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Robert Andrew Sanderson; Seller: Essex Park Trust; $402,500.
2000 Loomis Court, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Amy Georgianna and Spencer Cory Martin; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $950,000.
1513 Amesbury Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Philip Treis Trust; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $370,000.
611 Lawrin Park, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Joanne Frazee; Seller: Exit Properties; $334,500.
931 Cherry Grove Road, Franklin, Longwood; Buyer: Anita M Hodge; Seller: Wallace W Wilson; $540,000.
37135
2213 Steel Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Catherine Cantu and John A Jackson; Seller: Danielle L and Brian L Keegan; $700,000.
181 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Alexandra Nika and Jamison Tyler Stafford; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN; $444,971.
808 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Scott David Ward; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN; $454,270.
McFarlin Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Tamera L and St4even J Arthur; Seller: Sara T and Paul Harris Tune Revocable Living Trust; $212,766.
1144 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Molly Kinnan and Mark Aaron Augenstein; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $450,300.
1110 Millshed Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Angelita and John Samuel Stroman; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $555,753.
1140 Lusitano Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Andrea and Haven D Campbell; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $1,119,200.
2029 Pulley Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Ashley and Jarrid Douglas Wimmer; Seller: Jennifer C and Brian P Early; $480,000.
112 Hadley Reserve Private Court, Nolensville, Hadley Reserve; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: TN Valley Homes Inc; $239,000.
270 Rock Cress Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Kyle Lee Merritt and Jeffry Alan Bush; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $772,803.
2417 Marco Street, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Siva Prasad Adhikarla; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $407,037.
2320 Dugan Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Leslie Barrow and David R Harries; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $495,769.
308 Redding Court, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Megan and Reid Clarke Bowen; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $769,705.
37174
1042 Belcor Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Joell Marie and Jeffrey Alan Robinson; Seller: McKenzie and John Lund; $351,250.
3000 Benevento Drive, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Benevento HOA; Seller: Heritage Construction Group LLC; $85,000.
2271 Jo Ann Drive (Trustee's Deed), Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Corner Stone Investments Inc; Seller: Wilson & Associates LLC Successor Trust; $173,100.
4024 Pendleton Drive, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Loubna and Matthew Pickens; Seller: Tarica W and Frank F Thomas; $480,000.
1557 Bunbury Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Francesca and Nicholas Anderson; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $649,900.
7007 Minor Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Jana S and David E Wilkins; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $424,274.
2106 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Emily and Austin Cole Dubberly; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $299,060.
2093 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Morgan and Jonathan Boren; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $380,495.
8039 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Circle t Holdings LLC; Seller: Alice J and David R Campbell; $395,000.
37179
2177 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Dustin Marshall Brown; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $474,080.
1449 Channing Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Elizabeth E and Mark E Harbaugh; Seller: Julianne M and Scott Lansfield; $307,000.
2392 Redwood Trail, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nicole and James Lowry; Seller: Kelsey and Richard B Osteen Jr; $410,000.
2189 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Heather Shawn and Adam Christopher Kus; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $479,218.
3818 Somers Lane, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jeffrey B Thurston; Seller: Cherisse M and James S Parks Jr; $474,000.
2197 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Meagan A and Matthew M Goncales; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $451,555.
2209 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Kelli Ann and Scott William Pirkle; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $500,431.
5 vacant lots on Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $300,000.
2 vacant lots on Bramblewood Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $145,000.
2221 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Janet Brantley and Adam Forrest Hatfield; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $441,498.
