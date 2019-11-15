If you’re looking for the perfect holiday hostess gift, Christmas decorations, or the latest in fashion, be sure to stop by Kelly Spalding Designs on Saturday, Nov. 16 for their Holiday Open House.
Kelly has been planning this for months and can't wait for you to see all the beautiful decor and fun inspiration she has in store for you. There will be mimosas to enjoy and 10% off Christmas decorations.
Stop by to see all of the new holiday decor, gifts and accessories that Kelly will have for this Saturday’s Sip and Shop!
Kelly Spalding Designs is located at 915 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. For more information, call (615) 442-7662 or visit http://www.kellyspaldingdesigns.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.