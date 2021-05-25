Spring Hill’s public Arnold Palmer golf course has rebranded under the new ownership of Nathan and Joel Lyons.
The Lyons brothers took ownership of the King’s Creek Golf Club in 2020 and launched renovations, which started with the designs of golf course architect Jerry Lemons. With the course revamp also came a new name: Towhee Club, named by Seth McWhorter of McWhorter Creative after the Eastern Towhee bird, which lives in central Tennessee year-round. The Lyons specifically delegated the honor of renaming the course to McWhorter who also came up with the accompanying logo.
“This rebrand and the substantial enhancements to the course are all a part of the bigger plan we’ve had since the beginning, which is to make this one of the finest public golf courses in Middle Tennessee and the Nashville area,” Nathan Lyons said. “The goal is to give golfers and non-golfers alike an exceptional experience and guest services that will make Towhee Club a destination for everyone.”
Renovations continue with expectations to complete the outdoor venue for hosting concerts and other large events by summer’s end and the new clubhouse by January 2022. The course’s greens have been re-grassed and an irrigation project undertaken. The bunkers have been redesigned and renovated to incorporate the Better Billy Bunker system, a well known method for replacing old sand with new sand atop a special polymer installation over gravel. Renovations also included an investment in new golf carts and repairs to cart bridges.
Towhee Club is a locally managed, 18-hole golf course the Lyons brothers run in partnership with Alpharetta, Georgia-based Bobby Jones Links, which owns, operates and has built over 200 clubs around the world. It has accommodations for all skill levels with four sets of tees between 5,000 and 6,800 yards.
