Kroger is giving teachers, school administrators and parents an extra 10% off on school supplies and other general merchandise every Wednesday through Sept. 9.
According to a news release, the Teachers and Honorary Teachers savings event will discount general merchandise, including school and craft supplies, toys, games, sporting goods, housewares, apparel and electronics.
Eligible customers can simply request the discount at checkout during in-store or Kroger pickup shopping when using their shopper's card.
“During these challenging and uncertain times, the enthusiasm for education that we’ve experienced from teachers, school administrators and parents alike has been uplifting,” Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads said in the news release. "We’re thrilled to offer this exclusive discount to teachers and ‘honorary teachers’ across our family of stores as a way to show our gratitude for all they’re doing for their students and our communities.”
More information about community programs from The Kroger Co. can be found here.
