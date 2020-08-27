A former executive at L’Oréal will be the new regional president for Mars Pet Nutrition North America, which has its main offices in Franklin and a large research center in Thompson’s Station.
Ikdeep Singh was most recently the president for the L’Oréal Group. He previously spent 14 years at Procter and Gamble in the U.S. and China, working on brand innovation, regional portfolio management and commercial operations.
Singh will transition into the role, joining the company by the end of August and taking on his full responsibilities as president by January 2021. He will be responsible for the full Pet Nutrition North American portfolio, including brands like PEDIGREE, SHEBA and IAMS.
Current regional president Mark Johnson made a personal decision to step down from his current role, but will remain with the business. The company didn’t specify what his new role would be.
