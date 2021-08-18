Lee & Associates Nashville has named Jim Rodrigues president of its Franklin office.
According to a release, Rodrigues will also be a shareholder with the Calabasas, California-based commercial real estate company.
With more than 17 years of real estate experience, Rodrigues spent 12 years with Prologis before joining JLL in 2016. At JLL, he managed industrial buildings with a collective more than 16 million square feet and completed approximately 500 lease transactions valued at about $420 million.
Lee & Associates established its local office early this year (read here).
“We are very excited to have Jim and his exceptional background join us,” Dave Howard, president and CEO of Lee & Associates Atlanta, said in the release. “His dedication to his craft and excellent attention to details sets him apart from others and we look forward to his leadership and direction with the Lee Nashville office.”
In the past five years, and in addition to the Nashville market, Lee & Associates has established office locations in Naples, Florida; Washington, D.C.; Boston; Toronto; Cincinnati; Raleigh-Durham; Miami; Seattle; Walnut Creek, California; Vancouver; Minneapolis; and Pasadena, California.
The company was founded in 1979 and now has offices in 24 U.S. states, in addition to its presence in Washington D.C. and Canada.
