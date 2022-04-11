Franklin-based legal personnel agency Latitude has announced it has opened offices in Philadelphia, St. Louis and San Francisco.
With the addition of the three offices, the legal agency has more than doubled its number of locations over the course of the last nine months, according to a release. Latitude also operates offices in Brentwood, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Miami, Boston and Minneapolis.
In order to oversee the operations in the newly established offices, Latitude has recruited Megan Grossman (Philadelphia), Carol Davidson (St. Louis) and Andrew Cary (San Francisco Bay Area).
Previously, Grossman was a partner at Lewis Brisboas Bisgaard and Smith in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Davidson comes to Latitude from SSM, a nonprofit health system that serves four Midwest states. Cary formerly worked at San Francisco-based law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP.
"Megan, Carol and Andrew each have the deep legal experience and market knowledge we look for when searching for partners to lead our new offices," Ross Booher, Latitude CEO, said in the release. "They have all served in similar roles to the clients we work with and have worked alongside the same high-caliber attorneys we provide."
Latitude bills itself as a legal services company that provides law firms with both temporary and permanent legal professionals.
