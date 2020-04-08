Jeff Jowdy, president of Franklin-based Lighthouse Counsel, has been named to Troy University's Sorrell College of Business Executive Advisory Council.
According to a release, the Sorrell College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Fewer than 5 percent of business schools worldwide have this accreditation.
Lighthouse Counsel partners with nonprofits to develop and implement strategies that increase mission awareness, organizational effectiveness and philanthropic support.
Its core services include fundraising, strategic planning and board development. Since its founding in 1999, Lighthouse Counsel has served more than 175 nonprofits across the country.
Jowdy (pictured) writes the Bedrocks & Beacons blog for NonprofitPRO.com.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
