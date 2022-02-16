Lineage Bank, a multi-branch community bank located in Franklin, has added of Scott Wiggins to its staff, who will serve as Vice President, Commercial Banker.
"We are very excited to have Scott join our team here at Lineage Bank,” said Carl Haynes, Lineage Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, in a release. “His banking skills, commitment to our mission, and experience in this market are perfectly aligned with the attributes we seek from the members of our staff. Scott will be very important for us moving forward as we continue to build our banking team.”
Wiggins began his career in the banking industry as a Loan Officer at Capital Mortgage Funding in 2005. After three years in the role, he moved on to American Family Mortgage where he held the same title. From 2010-2013, Wiggins served as a Personal Banker at Bank of America, and from 2013-14, he filled the role of Business Services Representative at First Citizens Bank before becoming a Branch Manager at Capital Bank in January of 2014.
After his tenure at Capital Bank, Wiggins became the Business Banking Officer at U.S. Bank in November of 2014. In his three years with U.S. Bank, he won the 2015 Business Banking Rookie of the Year Award and the Star of Excellence Award for performing at the highest level among his colleagues. Since 2017, Wiggins has served as the Relationship Manager at Volunteer State Bank.
“When I moved to Tennessee as a kid, I was immediately drawn to the tight-knit community I found. Everyone always looked out for each other and cared for their fellow community members, and I’m honored to join a company that shares those values,” said Wiggins. “Kevin and Richard Herrington have created something wonderful here in Franklin, and I can’t wait to utilize my experiences and relationships to help take Lineage Bank to the next level.”
Wiggins graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University with a bachelor's in Exercise Science and a minor in Business Management. Currently, he lives in Hendersonville with his wife, Kristyn, and two children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.