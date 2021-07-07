Franklin-based banking venture Lineage Bank has named ophthalmologist and owner of Toyos Clinic Rolando Toyos to its board of directors.
Toyos is an eye doctor and surgeon who specializes in cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma and dry eye disease. Alongside his wife, Melissa Toyos, the couple founded Toyos Clinic, a chain of six locations that focuses on vision, optical and aesthetics, according to a press release. Four of the six locations are located in Tennessee.
Rolando Toyos also invented a phototherapy procedure that helps treat dry eye disease and offers experience training other surgeons on technique, medications and new technologies.
“Dr. Toyos is one of the most respected surgeons in his field, and he will make a fantastic addition to the board of Lineage Bank,” Chairman and President Kevin Herrington said in the release. “His community involvement throughout his career is extensive, and he embodies the community spirit we pride ourselves on here at Lineage Bank.
Herrington and the Lineage team on Wednesday also celebrated the opening of their downtown office in Franklin at 120 Fifth Ave. N., formerly housing Cornerstone Federal Credit Union. Lineage has so far raised $15 million, with plans to acquire small lenders in Davidson and Williamson counties over time.
