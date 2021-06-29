Newly opened Lineage Bank in Franklin has added to its team a commercial banker with nearly two decades of experience.
Chad Love comes to Lineage, which was founded by Richard Herrington and Kevin Herrington, as a senior vice president. A Nashville native and resident of Thompson’s Station, he comes to the bank after working as a relationship manager at Volunteer State Bank for nearly four years. Before that, he also worked at US Bank and the former Capital Bank, among others.
“Our mission at Lineage Bank is to empower the people and businesses in our community to reach their financial goals,” said Kevin Herrington, chairman and CEO of Lineage and former leader of Franklin Financial Network. “The relationships Chad has developed over his successful career will allow us to better serve the Franklin community.”
Love spent much of his career in business and consumer banking and now specializes in commercial banking, specifically construction and real estate. He is enrolled in the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
Lineage opened its doors this spring in the former Cornerstone Financial Credit Union space on downtown Franklin’s Fifth Avenue. The bank is a subsidiary of Lineage Financial Network, which the Herringtons launched last year as the holding company for community banks around Tennessee. Also under that umbrella is Citizens Bank & Trust in Atwood west of Nashville; a deal to buy Sumner Bank & Trust in Gallatin fell apart during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
