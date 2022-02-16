Lipscomb University announced on Valentine’s Day its decision not to renew the lease for Spark Cool Springs.
University President Candice McQueen synopsized the milestones reached in a recent on-campus meeting for the Board of Trustees. In the meeting, President McQueen and executive faculty related to the board its plans for Spark Cool Springs.
The Spark locale in downtown Nashville will take over services and continue providing graduate solutions for students, entrepreneurs, corporations and community organizations.
“After careful consideration, the decision has been made not to renew the lease for the Cool Springs location when it expires at the end of July and to consolidate all SPARK programming and services at the downtown Nashville location effective Aug. 1,” McQueen said in a message to the university.
The Spark Idea Center in Franklin predates that of Nashville's location by five years, having opened in 2012 with the downtown location following in 2017. The decision to cut the Franklin center comes within the university’s first school year under new President McQueen, who just took office in Aug. 2021.
This also comes less than three fiscal quarters after Lipscomb appointed Dr. Deborah Watts, founding CEO of Hayde and Company, as the new executive director of the Spark Idea Centers in both Franklin and Nashville. At the time, Watts expressed a vision for the center to provide a state-of-the-art meeting space and collaborate with Lipscomb’s thought leaders throughout Middle Tennessee on enhancing education formats to match those of modern, increasingly virtual society.
Dr. Watts has overseen operations for both locations and developed content and programming while cultivating corporate partnerships for about eight months. Now, her business model will considerably change as Lipscomb opts out of renewing its lease for the Cool Springs space.
At its inception when only the Franklin center was in operation, Spark was headed by John Lowry in its first two years before he rose to the level of vice president of external affairs at Lipscomb and then senior vice president for advancement, a position he held until late last year.
During his tenure over the Idea Center, Lowry was named one of Williamson County’s 30 most influential people by the Nashville Business Journal.
