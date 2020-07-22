Loews Hotels has leased office space in Cool Springs, Nashville Business Journal reports, citing a CBRE quarterly market report.
Specifically, Loews has leased 32,500 square feet (18 percent) of a recently renovated office building with an address of 455 Duke Drive. The building previously housed a Verizon call center.
Founded in 1960 and based in New York, Loews Hotels bills itself as an American luxury hospitality company that owns or operates 24 hotels in the United States and Canada. Midtown Nashville is home to a Loews Hotel.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.