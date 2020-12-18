Franklin-based Logo Brands has announced a licensing agreement with Major League Baseball.
According to a release, the agreement grants Logo Brands rights to manufacture, produce and distribute MLB-branded throws, pillows and coozies. Logo Brands will make MLB merchandise available through Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Bed Bath & Beyond and the Logo Brands online store.
The announcement follows a similar deal Logo Brands finalized recently with the NFL.
"This is the last piece of a very big puzzle that took years to complete," said Jason Potts, vice president of business development, said in the release. "Logo Brands is now one of only two companies with rights to manufacture throws and pillows for all professional sports leagues and all colleges."
Logo Brands has deals with more than 450 teams and organizations involving collegiate programs, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. The company, which offers more than 170 product lines, began as a family business in 2000 by shipping tailgate chairs from outside Memphis.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
