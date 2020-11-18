Franklin-based Logo Brands Inc. has signed a five-year exclusive licensing agreement with Louisiana State University, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
According to a release, Logo Brands will manufacture, produce and distribute LSU tailgate and outdoor lifestyle products across multiple retail channels. The products will include chairs, tents, tables, coolers and stadium seats.
Logo Brands will make LSU’s tailgating products available through Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Bed Bath & Beyond and Fanatics, among other major retail outlets. In addition, the Logo Brands e-commerce site will offer the items.
"We are so excited about our new strategic partnership with LSU," Maggie McHugh, Logo Brands vice president of strategic partnerships. "The LSU licensing team is top-notch and we look forward to working closely with them to grow this business for their school."
Other universities with exclusive licensing agreements with Logo Brands include Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Fresno State, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington and Wisconsin.
Logo Brands is a manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. The company, which now offers more than 170 different product lines, began as a family business in 2000 by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage location near Memphis.
