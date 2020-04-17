A new associate director of schools for teaching and learning for the Franklin Special School District has been named to replace Catherine Stephens, who will be leaving the district to take over as director of schools for Tullahoma City Schools.
FSSD Director of Schools David Snowden announced Friday that Mary Decker, who has served as the district’s curriculum and professional learning supervisor for the past six years, will begin her new position this summer.
In her current position, Decker serves as a valuable member of the FSSD Teaching and Learning team under Stephens’ leadership, according to a press release from the FSSD. She has 20 years of combined experience in teaching and administration within public, public charter and private schools.
“Dr. Decker is the ultimate professional and her experience in the FSSD teaching and learning process will provide a seamless transition for the district,” Snowden said. “She has a great work ethic and understands and appreciates the importance of collaboration and teamwork.”
In her current role, Decker leads the district professional learning efforts, collaborating with teachers, principals and administrators to offer evidence-based, personalized professional learning for faculty and staff. She also oversees textbooks and the selection of all related resources for student learning. Also under her supervision are the district programs of Title II-A, Young Scholars Institute, and the FSSD Math and Science Resource Center.
“I am both excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Decker said. “After six years as a member of the FSSD Teaching and Learning team, I am really looking forward to continuing to focus my attention on the district’s vision of ‘Excellence in Teaching and Learning for All’ from the global perspective that the associate director roleprovides.”
Decker understands the importance of her role at a time when the district is navigating an unusual path through the extended spring closures.
“Looking ahead, I eagerly anticipate the upcoming school year knowing that, as a district, we will work diligently over the next few months to determine the best ways to make the return to school in the fall smooth and familiar,” she said. “As a team, we will continue the important work of supporting our students, families and staff in these unprecedented circumstances with student well-being and learning at the forefront.”
Decker holds a Doctorate of Education in Leading Organizations and Strategic Change from Lipscomb University, a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and Administration from Chapman University, and a Bachelor of Arts in French from Ohio State University.
