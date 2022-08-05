The Manor at Steeplechase, a Holiday by Atria independent living community in Franklin, has kicked off a new $2 million renovation project for capital upgrades in design and amenities, per a release.
The project is designed to "transform the community’s appearance and function, all geared toward fostering the social connections that help older adults live life to the fullest," the release says.
The upgrades are expected to be completed this fall. The renovation project is part of a multi-year, multi-million-dollar investment by the owners of the 200 communities operating under the “Holiday by Atria” brand name.
When originally built, the layout for Holiday The Manor at Steeplechase focused on community spaces to offer residents "an enriching and engaging social life." Improvements for these social spaces are the focus of this renovation as even more older adults are seeking an active lifestyle during retirement.
"The needs of seniors are ever changing, and the current generation of older adults is more active than ever," the release reads. "With these new spaces, residents will have more reasons to gather and enjoy the many benefits of a social community to their physical, cognitive and emotional wellbeing."
Notable construction upgrades include repurposed common areas and amenity spaces such as the dining room, a new fitness room, library, game room, salon and a revitalized atrium. Other key improvements include improved functionality and audiovisual capabilities in all common areas, exterior enhancements, and energy-efficient lighting. Another building feature will be a Community Room that can accommodate community gatherings.
“For us, this will feel like an ‘extreme makeover’ to create new and enhanced ways for our residents to stay active, build new friendships and enjoy what inspires them,” said Lee Smith, General Manager at The Manor at Steeplechase. “We know that living in a vibrant, social community like ours can translate to greater well-being in older adults.”
Mary Vancrokhite, a resident who is also Resident Ambassador at Holiday The Manor at Steeplechase, said “I think the new carpet in the dining room will improve the sound. We are also looking forward to the furniture in the dining room. We think it will bring a new modern atmosphere.”
Holiday by Atria communities like Holiday The Manor at Steeplechase are also guided by Atria’s established Quality Enhancement standards which reportedly includes high benchmarks for community operations including culinary and maintenance.
“We are serious about investing in the quality of services we provide our residents,” said Sean Purser, Atria’s Chief Quality Officer. “We developed our quality program years ago and use it to make sure we do everything the right way.”
“Our renovations at Holiday by Atria communities nationwide are designed to meet the demands of America’s aging population, as well as provide working environments to attract and retain talented employees,” said Michael Mejia, Chief Operating Officer for Holiday by Atria. “The renovation of Holiday The Manor at Steeplechase is part of our ongoing commitment to put our residents in position to live their best lives, now."
