Franklin-based convenience store chain Mapco has launched a mobile app offering its users rewards and the ability to pay directly, thus redeeming points.
The app is now available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.
The Mapco app enables guests to pay both at the pump and in-store with Mobile Pay by securely adding their credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or Mapco’s new private label debit program, MAPCO Better Debit.
Users who pay with MAPCO Better Debit will save 5 cents per gallon off the listed price.
Mapco has 344 locations throughout the Southeast.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.