The Franklin-based convenience store chain MAPCO plans to sell face masks to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
The company plans to raise $100,000 for the hospital by selling face masks in its stores. According to a press release, 25% from every face makes purchase at a MAPCO store will be donated to St. Jude.
Face masks are required inside of all MAPCO locations, and the company has installed plexiglass shields to protect employees from the new coronavirus.
