Franklin-based Mars Petcare announced Wednesday Jessica Hauff will become the company's first-ever general manager of e-commerce and Travis Reaves will join as vice president of strategy and growth transformation.
Hauff (pictured) offers 15 years of experience related to digital and e-commerce channels in both the U.S. and Europe. She most recently worked at L'Oréal USA, beginning her career in Madrid before moving to New York, where she spent the past nine years in various roles, including as senior vice president, e-commerce acceleration and data activation.
Reaves brings more than 13 years of experience, having most recently served as vice president, strategy and development, at Brentwood-based Tractor Supply Company. There, he led mergers and acquisitions and long-range strategy development. Before joining Tractor Supply, Reaves (click on View Gallery in the above image to see a photo) spent more than six years with McKinsey & Company, where he served consumer companies on strategy, revenue growth management and other growth and commercial topics.
"Jessica and Travis will play critical roles [for the company]," Ikdeep Singh, Mars Pet Nutrition North America regional president, said in the release. "They each bring extensive experiences to our team [that] I'm confident will help us meet the needs of even more pet parents by leveraging the power of digital, data and analytics."
The Mars portfolio includes the Pedigree, Sheba and Iams brands, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.