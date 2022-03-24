Mars Petcare announced Thursday that it is launching a program through its prominent CESAR brand to enlist consumers’ pets for a mission to advocate pet-friendly workplaces.
The Franklin company describes its new program as providing pet parents with the requisite resources and savvy to create a more dog-friendly world. Amid the pandemic and subsequent Great Resignation, workplaces are becoming increasingly adaptive, and Mars said in a release that the evolution should include making workplace cultures more accommodating for pet parents bringing their pets.
The new program offers businesses and pet parents the necessary tools to prepare workplaces to receive and accommodate “canine workers” through a new online portal at CESARHireMyDog.com. It hosts a pet résumé builder tool that plays up the qualities pets can add to the workplace, and it facilitates promoting this on social media to garner endorsements from colleagues and friends.
The program is a segment of Mars’s preexisting Better Cities for Pets program, which funds research that identifies significant steps that can be taken to make cities increasingly pet friendly, targeting shelters, parks, businesses and others.
To promote the CESAR Hire My Dog initiative, Mars is also offering the opportunity for one of its lucky customers to win a “Pup-Up Workspace” in their office or hometown. It presents a unique experience whereby a pet parent can work alongside their pet for a day in a custom spot equipped with the amenities that make a pet-friendly work environment.
This comes by way of a contest open from March 24 to April 13, 2022, and to enter the contest, pet parents need only build a resume for their pet and share it on Instagram or Twitter in a post that includes #HireMyDog, #Contest and @CesarCuisine. Qualifiers must be following CESAR to be eligible. After the contest, fifteen finalists will also be selected and awarded $25 worth of CESAR product.
"Dogs deserve to be welcomed everywhere, and we know that pet-friendly workplaces can help boost employee morale, increase productivity and improve culture," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Vice President of Marketing for Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "The CESAR brand is all about shared moments between dogs and their pet parents. Our dogs are our best friends, and now, we're taking that to the next level and making it our true purpose to create a more dog-friendly world for pet parents and pet lovers everywhere."
To prove their point, Mars cited two online surveys administered to large cohorts of over 1,000 adult pet owners by KRC Research last summer. The studies — commissioned by the CESAR arm of Mars Petcare — found 89 percent of respondents considered it important to spend time with pets during the workday. Other benefits being able to bring their pets to work recognized by 58 percent of dog owners who responded to the surveys include that it would boost happiness and that “dogs make the best coworkers.”
Another of the most common benefits that 57 percent of pet parents cited was that having pets in the workplace would relieve stress and anxiety. Furthermore, 52 percent of dog owners agree that it would foster more social interaction in the workplace, and 55 percent feel it would encourage them to take more breaks.
"A pet-friendly workplace is essential to our company culture, so we've implemented pet-friendly policies and 'pet-perks' – such as leash attachments at desks, water stations and relief areas – to ensure our space is as pet-friendly as possible," said Dave Bradey, People & Organization Head, Mars Petcare North America.
"Having a dog-friendly office continues to be a differentiator for employers seeking high-power talent. Not only does it help in recruiting efforts and retention, it helps bring employees together and build positive relationships, which is more important than ever, after spending time apart over the last two years. Our hope is for the CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ program to inspire more businesses to make simple transitions to a more pet-friendly workplace."
CESAR Canine Cuisine is a premium line of dry and wet dog food and dog treats for small-to-medium-sized dogs. It is one of many brands in the Mars Petcare portfolio. Mars Petcare conducts veterinary care, diagnostics research, DNA testing and other pet healthcare efforts.
