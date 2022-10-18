Updates to Brentwood's Maryland Farms Eastpark Development will include restaurant, retail space and new hotel to open 2024.
According to a news release, the enhancements will include a freestanding 6,000 square foot building planned for restaurant and retail space, with the demolition of one of the three existing office buildings for a future TownPlace Suites hotel.
That 120-key hotel will be managed by Nashville-based Chartwell Hospitality, with construction planned to begin in mid-2023 and projected to open in the third quarter of 2024.
“We wanted to take this well-located and historically successful office project and modernize it to better serve the current and future business community, as well as the surrounding local residential community,” Boyle Investment Company Director of Retail Properties Mark Traylor said. “The addition of retail, restaurant and hospitality to the project creates the next exciting mixed-use chapter in the life of East Park.”
According to a news release, the multimillion-dollar investment "aims to bring the campus to its full potential and provide more options for the surrounding community."
In July, the Brentwood City Commission approved a zoning change for the property with a 4-3 vote.
“We’re honored to work with the Boyle team once again, this time bringing a quality lodging option to East Park,” Executive Vice President of Development and Acquisitions at Chartwell Hospitality Will Schaedle said. “Both of our teams are committed to investing in the Maryland Farms community as it continues to grow and adapt to Nashville’s changing landscape.”
Eastpark is currently leasing space for restaurants, retail and office, and inquires about availability can be sent to Marina Murphy at [email protected] or online here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.