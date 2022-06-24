Maury Regional Medical Center has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in nuclear medicine as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR), per a release.
Nuclear medicine is a branch of medical imaging that uses small amounts of radioactive material that is injected into the patient to diagnose and treat a variety of diseases, including many types of cancer, heart disease and certain other abnormalities within the body. Nuclear medicine studies are conducted at Maury Regional Medical Center by nuclear medicine technologists with results interpreted by board-certified radiologists on the medical staff.
“At Maury Regional, our teams prioritize patient safety and exemplary quality in all that they do — as demonstrated by this accreditation from the American College of Radiology,” said Maury Regional Health CEO Davin Turner, DO. “I commend and congratulate all the members of our imaging team who made this distinction possible.”
Per the release, the ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of imaging quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR practice parameters and technical standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical pharmacists who are experts in the field.
Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the facility with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
Maury Regional Medical Center says it offers a wide range of diagnostic imaging services, including bone densitometry, CT, mammography, MRI, nuclear medicine, PET, ultrasound and X-ray.
