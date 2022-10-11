Cool Springs' McEwen Northside is once again expanding with the addition of a 300,000-square-foot phase known as Block E.
According to a news release, the expansion will feature a nine-story building that will have eight floors of Class A office space, 30,000 square feet of creative office space, specialty retail and restaurant space located on the ground floor, and a skybridge connecting the parking garage. for convenient access. In addition, a freestanding 8,000-square-foot signature restaurant building has been planned with a second-floor showroom office encased with a glass exterior.
“Since McEwen Northside first opened, the retail and office space has been in high demand,” Thomas McDaniel, Director of Office Properties for Boyle, the co-developer of McEwen Northside along with Northwood Investors and Northwood Ravin, said in the news release.
“McEwen Northside is a vibrant, growing community that blends favorite local businesses, luxury residential, intentional outdoor spaces and innovative office space, and we are excited to give more brands and businesses the opportunity to call McEwen Northside home.”
Construction is set to begin in early 2023 with a projected opening in 2024. This addition will bring the McEwen Northside district to 80% completion.
“One of our core tenets at Boyle is a commitment to building community, and that includes developing premier, quality districts that make meaningful impacts, not just for tenants and residents but for the broader community,” Boyle Managing Partner Phil Fawcett said in the release.
“We are seeing more interest in office space with features like at McEwen Northside than ever, and this new development will allow companies to offer a compelling work environment for their employees, with appealing built-in amenities aimed to improve work-life balance, such as fitness studios, meeting spaces, restaurants, shopping and more.”
McEwen Northside tenants include Williamson Inc., Mitsubishi Motors North American Headquarters and OMNIA Partners, Neighbors Bar and Grill, Club Pilates, Condado Tacos and many more businesses.
The mixed-use development is located adjacent to the McEwen/I-65 Interchange in Franklin. More information about McEwen Northside can be found here.
