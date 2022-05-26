Meritage Homes — Franklin-based builder of Skyridge and Waltons Grove communities in Nashville and Mt. Juliet respectively — is gearing up to house three military families mortgage free.
Meritage Homes will partner with Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit focused on housing military families, and together they will donate homes to three families across Houston, Texas, Nashville and Tucson, Ariz. This is an extension of a previously exercised partnership that similarly provided a home to family in Mt. Juliet, which broke ground in the Waltons Grove community last month. The next Nashville-area home given to a military family will also break ground in Waltons Grove.
“We are honored, once again, to support the Permanent Homes for Veterans program this year. We appreciate the numerous vendors that will donate their time and materials to make these homes a reality,” said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. “We recognize the sacrifice military families make and the importance of having a house to come home to following their service. This hits especially close to home for all of the veterans we have working across the organization who understand the assistance needed to transition back to civilian life. We are immensely proud to continue to champion Operation Homefront’s mission and provide three families the opportunity to have a safe, stable and healthy home.”
Operation Homefront has housed over 700 military families without loans and deeded more than $96 million in home equity since 2012. The nonprofit is slated to select the recipient families for each of the three future homes in advance of Veterans Day 2022, but no date has been set.
The imminent Waltons Grove house is planned to span over 1,800 square feet, much like the planned build in Houston albeit smaller than that of Tucson. It will feature feature four bedrooms, which is one more than the Houston house and just as many as the Tucson property.
“We are deeply grateful to Phillippe Lord and the entire Meritage Homes team for their very generous gift of three homes for our highly valued Permanent Homes for Veterans program,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr, president and CEO of Operation Homefront. “They clearly share our passion for serving this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens and our belief that strong military families make their communities stronger which in turn, make America stronger.”
Meritage is the seventh-biggest U.S. homebuilder with its Nashville office based in Franklin. The developer fashions itself as targeting starter home and first-move-up home buyers. It has offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. Collectively, they have delivered 36 years in Meritage’s 36 years of operation.
Operation Homefront supports its partnership with Meritage through its Permanent Home for Veterans program. Celebrating 20 years in operation, the organization allocates 88 percent of its expenditures to programs that support tens of thousands of military families annually, which is well beyond the requisite allocation rate to qualify for its philanthropic status. The nonprofit also provides important financial assistance, transitional housing and family support services to keep veterans’ short-term needs from snowballing into chronic, long-term challenges.
