Middle Tennessee Electric announced a suspension to disconnections until March 2 due to the impact of last week's winter storms.
According to a MTE news release, the electric company also encourages customers who are having trouble paying their bill to call 877-777-9020 or use their online portal to learn more about options for assistance.
“The long stretch of incredibly cold weather is going to have a significant impact on our members’ bills,” MTE Vice President of Community Relations and Member Services Robert White said in the news release. “And when our members’ bills are high, our power bill from TVA is high, too. Eighty-three cents of every dollar billed to our members goes directly back to TVA. We’re in this together, and we’re here to help members with payment programs, flexibility and guidance on where to find energy assistance dollars. Please contact us so we can help."
MTE also said that they offer options to help with billing, including the ability to adjust your due date to deliver even more flexibility.
“Even though the energy rate at MTE is 25 percent below the national average, when a consumer uses lots of energy, bills reflect the increased consumption. Our team members will continue to proactively reach out to members to help them, too. But don’t feel you have to wait for a call; we’re here to answer your questions,” White said.
That storm system brought ice and snow to Middle Tennessee, prompted Gov. Bill Lee to declare a state of emergency and caused dozens of emergency calls.
