The Franklin location of Florida-based restaurant and sports bar chain Miller’s Ale House has laid off 59 workers.
The employees join 76 and 77 workers cut from the Miller’s Ale House locations in Murfreesboro and Chattanooga, respectively.
None of the 200-plus employees were represented by a collective bargaining agreement, according to a document filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The documents note the layoffs are temporary.
The layoffs were effective in late March, with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development now listing them on its website.
Miller’s Ale House in Franklin operates near CoolSprings Galleria from a building once home to a Logan's Roadhouse, having opened in late summer 2018. With an address of 7087 Bakers Bridge Ave., that location remains open for delivery and take-out.
The first Ale House opened in 1988 in Jupiter.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(Editor’s note: In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, various area companies are releasing workers and/or ceasing operations. The Home Page and Post are reporting such personnel moves on a regular basis.)
