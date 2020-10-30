Cottage Grove, Minnesota-based Tradehome Shoes has opened a store in the Cool Springs Galleria, the company’s second in Tennessee.
The store joins a Tradehome Shoes in Knoxville and will feature brands such as Hey Dude, Birkenstock, Sorel, Pikolinos, Chaco, Dansko, Ecco, HOKA ONE ONE, Brooks and ON Running.
Tradehome Shoes is a 100 percent employee-owned footwear retailer.
Established in 1921, it has grown to more than 100 retail stores in 21 states and is home to more than 850 employees
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.