Mitsubishi jumped up in an annual quality ranking for new cars. Several Nissan models also won awards.
The company, which has a North American headquarters in Franklin, earned the sixth best score in a quality study conducted by J.D. Power. Last year, new cars from Mitsubishi ranked near the bottom of the 33 brands surveyed.
The study measures the number of problems experienced by owners during the first three months of use. The study was redesigned this year to include technology that is difficult to use, which resulted in overall lower quality scores than previous years.
Nissan, which also has a North American headquarters in Franklin, received a quality score above the industry average, but fell slightly in the rankings compared to the previous year. The company had the 13th best score overall.
The Nissan Maxima, which is produced in Smyrna, Tennessee, was the top rated large car for the third year in a row. Nissan’s Murano also earned the highest ranking for the midsize SUV category and the Armada had the best score for large SUVs. Mitsubishi’s Outlander Sport, which saw a major redesign for the 2020 model year, had the third best quality score for small SUVs.
The study also ranked the quality of manufacturing plants. An assembly line at Nissan’s plant in Smyrna, which produces the Nissan Rouge and Pathfinder SUVs, had the fifth highest quality score.
