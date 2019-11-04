Car crashes are the leading cause of death among teens in the United States, according to a 2016 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Nashville-area Mitsubishi Motors dealers want to do something about it.
Hallmark Mitsubishi of Madison and Tim Short Mitsubishi of Clarksville have teamed up to bring a free advanced driver training program for teens and their parents to The Fairgrounds Nashville Nov. 9 and 10. Instruction will be conducted by a nationally recognized nonprofit organization that conducts dozens of similar trainings nationwide each year.
The training program, known as the Mitsubishi Road Safety Rally, is open to teens aged 15-19 with a valid driver’s license or learner’s permit and at least 30 hours driving experience. All teens must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Parents will also be active participants in the training.
The event will include four individual four-hour sessions, allowing parents and teens to choose one that will fit into their busy weekend schedules. Each session includes 30 minutes of classroom time followed by more than three hours behind the wheel of new 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports and Eclipse Crosses with professional instructors, some of whom include current and former members of law enforcement, professional racers and stunt drivers.
The curriculum includes Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Dropped-wheel/Off-road Recovery and Car Control/Skid Recovery. Unlike Driver’s Education, which covers the basic knowledge required to earn a license, this program teaches teens and their parents how to deal with common on-road emergencies, situations that cause the majority of crashes – and fatalities – on America’s roads.
The program is free of charge but does require a $99 refundable deposit to reserve one of 24 spaces per session. For more information and to register, visit www.MitsubishiRoadSafetyRally.com.
The Nashville-area dealers’ efforts are being supported by Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc.’s (MMNA) new corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, known as “Small Batch – Big Impact,” under which the company and its dealer partners plan to redefine the term “CUV” to mean “Community Utility Vehicle.” The CUV program will create a series of vehicle loans to small nonprofits and start-up social benefit corporations to help support their local communities.
“’The Small Batch – Big Impact’ initiative and Community Utility Vehicle program are based on the idea that small actions can lead to big change,” said Kimberley Gardiner, vice president and chief marketing officer, MMNA. “Many of our dealers around the country are already engaged in these kinds of efforts in their own hometowns, and we’re glad to be able to support Hallmark Mitsubishi and Tim Short Mitsubishi in the very worthy endeavor of making the roads around Nashville safer for everyone.”
Currently located in Cypress, California, MMNA will soon be relocating to Franklin, as announced in July. MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.
