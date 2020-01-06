In the middle of moving its headquarters from Southern California to Franklin, Mitsubishi North America posted its best sales numbers since 2007.
Last year, the carmaker sold more than 120,000 vehicles in North America. That’s about a 2.5% increase over the previous year, and is the seventh consecutive year of sales growth.
That’s a big turnaround for a company that sold less than 70,000 cars in North America in 2013. In a press release, Mitsubishi called its move to Franklin the most visible sign of the company’s plan to reinvent the brand in the U.S.
The most popular models by far were the Outlander and Outlander sport with more than 70,000 sales in 2019.
