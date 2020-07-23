Mitsubishi is planning to redesign several vehicles for the North American market over the next year.
The company is planning a major overhaul for its Outlander SUV. The car will be bigger and quieter than previous iterations. According to a press release, the SUV will be “completely redesigned and reimagined in every way.” The smaller Outlander Sport and the hybrid version of the Outlander are also slated for updates.
In addition, the company is also planning extensive exterior redesign for the Mirage and major front and rear design changes for the Eclipse.
Mitsubishi complete the construction of its North American headquarters, located on the top floor of the McEwen Northside building in Cool Springs, in April. Previously, employees had been operating from a nearby co-working space.
However, the building is only open to a limited number of employees because of the coronavirus.
Since moving the company to Franklin last summer, the company has hired more than 150 employees. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, hiring has continued. More than 25 of those employees joined the company over the last three months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.