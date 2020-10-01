Mitsubishi North America’s sales have started to rebound after dropping earlier this year because of the coroanvirus pandemic.
Sales for the third quarter of 2020 were up by about 1.5% compared to the same period last year.
In July, Mitsubishi reported that its second quarter sales—from April through June — were down 58% compared to the year before. The third quarter recovery is good news for Mitsubishi, but sales for the year to date are still down about 24%.
The company’s bestselling car was the Outlander. The best seller in the third quarter of 2019 was the Mirage.
Mitsubishi has hired more than 140 new employees since moving to Franklin in 2019.
