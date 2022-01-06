The development plan for a mixed-use complex of residential and live-work spaces is coming to a site of over 7.5 acres with the intent to develop much of the land with plenty of amenities for the community.
East of Mack Hatcher Parkway and north of Cool Springs Boulevard, The Haven at Cool Springs is a community in progress with 297 proposed multifamily residential units and 8,595 square feet of commercial space — all on 7.53 acres.
All units are planned to comprise a single six-story building, and five of the units are live-work spaces on the ground floor with pedestrian access to the outside. The future neighborhood will sit southeast of Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club, directly neighboring Aspen Grove Medical Plaza.
The project comes with a parkland impact fee of $1.27 million with the expectation that Franklin Land Co. LLC., as the owner, will pay 25 percent upon issuance of the first building permit and the rest gradually with each subsequent permit until the total is paid at more than $3,200 per permit.
The project’s Houston-based general contractor, Guefen Development Partners, subcontracted local landscape architects Kiser Vogrin Design with Houston architects EDI International P.C. and Colorado-based Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. as design consultants. Kiser Vogrin has acted as the official applicant on the project thus far for city planning and virtually hosted a community engagement meeting to explain the project and gather feedback from local residents.
Envision Franklin designates the project within the regional commerce design concept due to activity centers that draw a lot of patrons and employees and serve as revenue generators. As such, The Haven is required to incorporate coordinated access with said centers and amenities into its designs.
The property’s amenities are planned to include two courtyards, a private pool and the extension of an existing greenway trail.
KVD announced Tuesday, Jan. 4 Katie Rudowsky — presenter of the September 2021 community engagement meeting about the future complex — as the firm's newest partner. She joined KVD in 2014 when she was fresh out of Penn State University with a landscape architecture degree, and she has since made significant contributions to the firm’s Middle Tennessee portfolio like their work on Berry Farms Town Center, Capitol View, Franklin City Hall and McEwen Northside.
“One of our greatest pleasures is watching our team members grow within the profession thereby affording KVD the opportunity to promote and appoint leadership positions from within,” Partner Gary Vogrin said in a release. “Katie consistently demonstrates exceptional design and client service and her leadership and dedication to our client’s needs are addressed at the highest level.”
Rudowsky has spearheaded the firm’s contribution to The Haven at Cool Springs development as well as the KVD’s senior independent housing portfolio nationally.
