Nashville-based Southern Land Company announced Tuesday its latest master-planned community will be established in Nolensville.
This marks the first time in 20 years that the national real estate developer will bring one of its award-winning, mixed-use and master-planned communities to the Greater Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area. The last such community developed by SLC in the area was the 2001 Westhaven project in Franklin.
The development is slated to span 373 acres at the southwest junction of McFarlin and Fly Roads in Nolensville. SLC has committed to transforming the land over the next 10 years into a pedestrian-friendly, amenity-rich community. Once complete, the development will include 735 homes of variegated styles and sizes, ranging from townhomes to half-acre estates.
SLC and a partner are donating part of the land to be developed for a future elementary school. The school and its campus will take up 17 acres so that its immediate vicinity can be safely walkable for students.
“We are excited and proud to expand in our proverbial backyard,” said Tim Downey, SLC founder and CEO. “The Town of Nolensville is an exceptional community, and we are committed to establishing a beautiful, walkable neighborhood that will be welcoming and complementary to Nolensville. From a design standpoint, it will be different from any other work we’ve done elsewhere. We are passionate about ensuring our developments are unique to and reflective of the greater communities in which they are located.”
Residential lots and units will be situated in such a way to complement the overall design, which is intended to encourage community interaction. SLC’s in-house architects will design all the homes and include distinguished landscape designs. Homes are expected to feature spacious front porches, a variety of garage types — some front-loaded, some rear-loaded, some side-loaded — and sidewalks on every street.
The project is expected to come to fruition in phases. SLC’s first planned development phase is projected to start later this year. A press release compared the residential component of the coming development not only to Westhaven but also an Erie, Colo. community called Westerly.
The developer’s in-house construction team will also build all of the homes in the imminent community. SLC Homes only builds homes within SLC communities, as it has since 1986, and brings a reputation for exemplary design and features concentrated on comfort, security and recently smart technology.
“SLC Homes has a proven history of success building high-quality homes that stand the test of time,” said Downey. “Experience has shown us that residents enjoy living in homes constructed by SLC Homes due to the craftsmanship and attention to detail that are evident in every home. We design our communities and homes to be extraordinary, and the SLC Homes team brings them to life with dedication and pride.”
Hallmarks of such developments for SLC include open expanses, vibrant village vibes and the kinds of amenities that typify resorts.
The Nolensville project aims to reserve 160 acres for parks and open spaces, and SLC has already earmarked many such spaces for the programming of events and activities so as to capitalize on the connectivity of the community. The development is also expected to include several miles’ worth of greenway trails intended to add to Nolensville’s network of preexisting paths and greenways.
The village, as it were, will see about 15,000 square feet of commercial space for restaurants, retail and services, and all such space is planned to be open to the public well beyond the residents of the community itself. It will also include an amenity park comprised of not only spaces but also a swimming pool and recreational offerings yet to be disclosed to the public.
Southern Land Company has regional offices in New York City, Denver, and Vallejo, Calif. CEO Tim Downey founded the corporation in Chattanooga back in 1986. The company currently holds a $2-billion, in-progress portfolio.
