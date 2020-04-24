Analysts at Moody’s Investors Service have downgraded the debt of Acadia Healthcare, citing the behavioral health care provider’s high debt load and stagnant earnings as well as rising risks associated with refinancing some of its obligations.
In a note to investors, the Moody’s analysts — who also changed their outlook for Acadia to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ — said they expect the Franklin-based company will have a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of at least 5.5 through the end of 2021. The company, they said, will be less badly hurt by the spread of COVID-19 than some other health care ventures but added the pandemic will still hamstring growth.
“The downgrade also reflects multiple years of stagnant earnings despite hundreds of millions of dollars spent on growth capital expenditures, delays associated with the sale process of the underperforming UK business, and rising refinancing risk,” the Moody’s team wrote.
Moody’s issued its downgrade shortly after Acadia executives detailed amendments to their main credit agreement that let them carry a higher consolidated leverage ratio through the end of this year.
Previously, the company’s banks had capped the leverage ratio at 5.75x through the end of September before it stair-stepped down to 5x over the course of the next four quarters. Per the amendment, Acadia’s leverage ratio can now reach 6.5x through Sept. 30 before coming down 6.25x by year’s end and 5.25x by next March.
By early next year, Acadia CEO Debbie Osteen and her team will likely also be focused on the $150 million in debt that will mature in March and a $347 million term loan maturing in November 2021.
Shares of Acadia (Ticker: ACHC) closed Thursday at $21.83, up 1 percent on the day. Year to date, they have lost about a third of their value.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
