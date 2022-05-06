Bradford Real Estate LLC., a prominent Nashville brokerage firm, announced Friday it tapped Lori Kennedy to operate as principal broker for its new Franklin locale.
The Nashville office has spawned a satellite office in Franklin on 200 9th Ave., and Kennedy will concentrate her efforts there on networking with real estate professionals in the area. She will also operate as a mentor to industry professionals who work under the Bradford umbrella to support their career paths and ambitions. The firm expects Kennedy to expand its pre-established brand.
“We’re thrilled to have Lori oversee the new Franklin office,” said Kyle Felts, founder and CEO. “As we continue to expand in Middle Tennessee, I am encouraged with the talent that continues to embrace the vision we have for Bradford and choose to be apart of our mission. I’m excited to watch Lori help make Bradford Franklin her own community of agents turned entrepreneurs.”
The move is consistent with past efforts, even recently, to focus the firm’s resources on up-skilling the talent it recruits. Back in December, the Nashville office brought on Lipscomb alumnus Josh Weber as its training and education broker to pioneer a novel training program for new real estate agents: Bradford Academy.
Kennedy originally made her foray into real estate back in 2006 working for PepsiCo’s corporate real estate division in Schaumburg, Ill. From there, she ultimately transitioned to the residential market as a short sales specialist for Exit Realty for two years before relocating to work as a real estate manager for Keller Williams in Tempe, Ariz. With a brief exception, she primarily worked with Keller Williams Realty from 2009 to 2022, most recently as a listing specialist for four years ending last month.
“Bradford’s vision, potential and growth is what drew me to take on the role of Principal Broker,” Kennedy said. “I am most looking forward to guiding our real estate professionals towards a deeper passion for their work.”
Kennedy holds licenses in four states — Arizona, California, Illinois and Tennessee — with several accreditations for competencies such as certified negotiation expert, short sale and foreclosure resource and certified residential specialist. She assumes the role after having moved to Nashville in July 2019 with her daughter who graduated from Centennial High School in Franklin and now attends Western Kentucky University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.