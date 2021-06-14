McEwen Northside announced Monday the start of a new development phase for 45 acres with direct access to the Interstate 65-McEwen Interchange.
Situated at the core of Cool Springs with Williamson County’s Chamber of Commerce, Vintage Vine 100 and the headquarters of Mitsubishi Motors North America, the mixed-use development at 5001 Aspen Grove brings 26,000 square feet of specialty retail and restaurant space beneath 126,000 square feet of Class-A office space, flanked by outdoor, covered parking. Leasing options are now available for the $62 million project, albeit scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.
Upon completion of its final phase, the massive McEwen Northside urban district development has three-quarters of a million square feet of office space, 113,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, two hotels with 310 rooms between them with artfully designed green spaces. It will also total 770 units of luxury apartments, 340 of which are already available for leasing while the rest are expected to break ground this year.
Phil Fawcett, partner at Berry Farms developer Boyle Investment Company, noted that the new phase is focused on “a unique blend of upscale uses” of walkable features and amenities to foster community. The announcement comes between SpringHill Suites, which has already opened, and the Shake Shack and North Italia both slated to open soon.
Characterized as a walkable urban district, McEwen Northside is a joint project between Boyle Investment and Northwood Ravin featuring a mix of commercial, residential, retail and green space.
