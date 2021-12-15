Spring Hill resident Cherryl Carden recently brought her pet care franchise from Georgia to serve Williamson and Rutherford Counties.
Fetch! Pet Care is the biggest franchised provider of dog-walking and in-home pet sitting services in the U.S.
Carden first opened her franchise in Georgia but has moved to Spring Hill upon advice from friends in the area that it would be more suitable to the growth of her business, which is now known as Fetch! Pet Care South Tennessee.
“With Fetch!, I found a business opportunity that combines my professional skills gained in business and my personal passion for animals,” Carden said. “I wanted to work directly with people and also with pets, so I researched franchise opportunities to find the right fit. I learned about Fetch! and quickly realized it was a match. I opened a Fetch! franchise in Georgia, but have relocated recently to Spring Hill and am excited to bring the Fetch! business to local communities.”
The business model served her needs because it was an affordable franchise to launch and because she was passionate about pets. The company has 115 franchises throughout 38 states and is currently targeting another 170 locales for planned expansion within the U.S.
When budgeting to start a business, Carden emphasized that Fetch! was one of two franchise opportunities she considered within her investment range, but her love of pets chose for her.
“As far as animal care and the pandemic, a lot of people — because they were at home so much," she explained, "they got another pet, and that was a large majority of households that got pets during the pandemic because they had plenty of time to stay with the pet and potty train it and train it the way they wanted them to be, so that was a big factor in choosing Fetch! as well because the market seems to be in high demand.”
The pandemic puppy phenomenon has pervaded the country with statistics like one in five households, or about 23 million, adopted a dog or cat since the start of the quarantine according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
As of May, some publications, including the Wall Street Journal, are reporting that pet adoption figures actually declined but also that pets adopted then are being returned or abandoned now.
Several animal shelters like MAMCO in Sheridan, Colo., Tooele City Animal Shelter in Salt Lake City and Miami-Dade County’s Animal Services Department all report record-breaking numbers of pets rescued during and after the quarantine being returned.
How these factors will affect Fetch! is yet to be seen, but Carden aims to lighten the burden so that fewer people will return or abandon pets in Columbia, Murfreesboro, Nolensville or Shelbyville. Davidson County already has a preponderance of feral cats whom a network of Nashvillians now endeavor to round up, whether feeding or trapping them.
Carden, however, has a team of seven insured pet care providers whom she recruited and trained, all having undergone background checks. She offers a meet-and-greet opportunity to serve as a free consultation for prospective clientele in the area.
Carden is a long-time pet owner herself who has penned a memoir about her childhood dog, Tipper, which she plans to publish in due time.
This comes two weeks after Petco Love donated $25,000 to Nashville-based Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue & Adoption, Inc. during a Petco celebration on Dec. 1 due to a story submitted to its Petco Love Stories campaign by Nashville resident Whitney Johnson.
Proverbs 12:10 aimed to earn an additional $25,000 by garnering votes from the community for its winning story in Petco’s People’s Choice competition, the last day for which was Wednesday, Dec. 15, but results will not be announced until just before Christmas.
Fetch! is deeply invested in tech and the advancement of its logistics and world-class support. The corporation ranked among Inc. magazine Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-growing Companies in 2016.
