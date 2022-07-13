Athena Care, a group of psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners and psychotherapists that was founded in Nashville more than 20 years ago, held a grand opening for its newest location in Franklin with a ribbon cutting and welcoming ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
Hosted by Williamson Inc., the event was held with a number of company staff, chamber of commerce ambassadors and others who welcomed the new practice.
“We are so excited this is taking place here and that you’ve got a fantastic facility providing everything it takes for the mental health services for children, adolescents, adults and people of all ages,” said Nancy Conway, senior vice president, community relations for Williamson Inc.
Athena Care was founded in 2001 by its president, Dr. Charles Ihrig. It has grown to be one of the largest private practices in Tennessee. Because of its size, it has a clinician that is experienced and knowledgeable in most mental health conditions and virtually every area of psychological practice.
It first started as Ihrig’s private practice, and last November it rebranded and became Athena Care. In addition to Nashville and Franklin, the practice has locations in Murfreesboro and Hendersonville.
“This is our first branded location,” Ihrig said of the Franklin facility located on Cool Springs Boulevard. “This is going to be a model for what we do moving forward and progressing in other areas of the state."
Visit Athena Care’s website for more information.
