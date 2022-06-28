A mobile popsicle vendor has newly incorporated in Spring Hill but could find you just about anywhere in the Greater Nashville area.
Monster Pops is the name of a blue food truck currently roaming to and fro across Franklin and Spring Hill. Its business license was registered in the latter. Monster Pops describes itself as a pop-up “sweet shop” but is perhaps most relatable to locals as an ice cream truck.
However, the truck’s ice cream is more specifically comparable to paletas, which brings Americans a south-of-the-border flavor and introduces them to how Mexican popsicles are made. Monster Pops boasts of fresh ingredients used to hand-make popsicles inspired by paletas.
Paletas, which translates to “little sticks,” are made of whole-food purees including real fruits, nuts, herbs and spices. You will likely find chunks of actual strawberries, for example, in a seasoned ice sickle on a stick. You will not, however, find the amalgam of syrups and food dyes to which you have grown accustomed from eating American popsicles.
Watch for a light-blue tow hitched to the back of a truck. On its sides are written purple words, “Monster Pops,” and beneath them white letters reading, “Sweet Shop.” Above that is the purple monster silhouette, the company logo.
Monster Pops aims to pop up in random locations throughout the summer, announced on its relatively brand-new Instagram account: @monsterpopstn. The truck will also make appearances at festivals and similar events in the county.
Nashvillians were recently introduced to Monster Pops on June 18 and 19 when it popped up at Music City Freedom Festival at Hadley Park for Metro Nashville’s Juneteenth celebration.
Locals can book Monster Pops for private events. The truck takes calendar reservations and is marketed toward serving patrons for birthdays, weddings and everything in between.
