The top executives of Nissan have named a new leader of its U.S. and Mexico manufacturing operations to succeed a veteran executive who has been recruited by Target.
Steve Marsh has been with Nissan for more than 30 years, serving as vice president of the company’s United Kingdom manufacturing operations for the past year and a half. Before that, he oversaw Nissan’s Canton, Mississippi, plant for about three years.
Marsh will fill the seat formerly held by Heath Holtz, who started work March 1 as Target’s senior vice president of field operations after 14 years in various roles at Nissan.
“Steve’s expansive global knowledge and strong leadership skills will help move our manufacturing operations forward during a transformative period for the region,” José Luis Valls, president and chairman of Nissan North America, said in a statement.
The exact starting date for Marsh to take over Holtz’s former spot — its official title is senior vice president of manufacturing, supply chain management and purchasing of Nissan North America — isn’t yet set because of the uncertainty caused by COVID-19. Until he does make the move, research and development executive Chris Reed will oversee manufacturing.
Nissan execs last week suspended production at their U.S. plants due to the spread of COVID-19. The company employs about 7,200 people at its Smyrna factory complex, which has the capacity to produce 640,000 vehicles annually.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
