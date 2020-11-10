Nissan has promoted company veteran Brian Brockman to the role of vice president of communications for the U.S. and Canada.
To be based at the Nissan North America’s Franklin headquarters, Brockman will lead communications efforts as the company accelerates its Nissan NEXT global transformation. He will report to Jérémie Papin, Nissan vice chairman for North America.
Brockman replaces Travis Parman, who recently left Nissan to pursue an opportunity outside the automotive industry. He began his Nissan career as a corporate communications manager for the Midwest region. Most recently, he oversaw product efforts as director of communications of Nissan Division U.S. He also previously served as director for Nissan Group U.S. communications and communications director for Nissan's U.S. employees.
Brockman holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Xavier University.
"Brian has more than 20 years of corporate, product and employee communications, as well as extensive media relations expertise," Papin said in the release. "He is the right person to lead Nissan's communications efforts as we transform our business, our product and our company culture with Nissan NEXT."
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
