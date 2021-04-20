As the summer months begin to creep up on us, parents with young children and teenagers are no doubt considering what they can do that will keep their kids entertained and enrich their summer experiences.
Husband and wife team, Sarah and Jonah Jackson, have a suggestion. Send your children to day camp for acting lessons.
“Students ages 7 to 18 who attend one of our camps will write, produce their own plays and perform in them at the end of the week,” said Sarah Jackson.
The camp, called Let’s Make a Play, cost $239 per attendee. Classes will run from Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Students will learn teamwork, listening skills and even creative writing skills,” Sarah Jackson said.
Sarah Jackson and her husband, Jonah, graduated from Lipscomb University Department of Theatre and have performed at the Nashville Shakespeare Festival, Studio Tenn and the Nashville Rep, and The Nashville Children’s Theatre. Jonah Jackson is also a well-known, professional puppeteer, who makes his own puppets. He currently works for the Nashville Library and Wishing Chair Productions.
“We also run a summer camp for teenagers to help them hone their auditioning skills,” Sarah Jackson said. “That is also a five-day program. We teach auditioning skills, including how to introduce yourself to an audition panel, perform for them and taking direction.”
The fee is $279. The camp is set up to allow for social distancing, the owners said.
“We have plenty of space both indoors and outdoors to ensure everyone can stay at least six feet apart," Sarah Jackson said.
Classes will be held at Calvary Chapel on Sunset Road in Brentwood. For more information contact Sarah Jackson at (615)375-3565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.