National Italian restaurant franchise, North Italia, announced Wednesday it will stretch its business in Tennessee from Nashville to Franklin and host a food-industry job fair.
North Italia expects to pair its Green Hills shop with another location to open July 21 in the McEwen Northside development. North Italia Franklin will further its national partnerships with Olo and DoorDash to provide its takeout options. The Cheesecake Factory Inc., a brand with a high-volume location in Green Hills also, acquired Fox Restaurant Concepts in 2019 for $308 million with an additional $45 million still being paid ratably by 2023.
Starting Wednesday, June 16, North Italia Franklin will first open its doors not to serve customers, but to host a unique job fair in which potential hires can come exhibit their culinary prowesses as a sort of tryout whether they are professionally experienced or not. North Italia characterizes this in a press release as a means by which to pour into new talent to help them build careers in the industry.
From June 16 to 19, June 21 to 26 and June 28 to July 3, the job fair will be active from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The restaurant will also hold its job fair for alternate hours on June 20 and 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Founded in 2002 and still operated by Sam Fox of now-Cheesecake Factory subsidiary FRC, the brand now notches its 27th iteration in the U.S., others spanning Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Six of which are strategically positioned throughout San Antonio, and the newest of those opened the same day North Italia Franklin’s opening was announced.
