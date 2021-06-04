Big real estate firm opens Franklin location
Commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates Nashville announced on June 3 a new office leased in Franklin.
Lee & Associates established its newest location at 2550 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 180 less than three months after announcing the opening of their Nashville satellite office. The Nashville office has received resources and assistance from the firm’s Atlanta office thus far. The expansion to Franklin was described in a press release as being in anticipation of hiring new associates to sustain growth.
The multinational firm was established in 1979 and now operates offices throughout the United States and Canada as North America’s largest, broker-owned commercial real estate firm.
Stites & Harbison attorneys make Chambers USA 2021
Chambers USA, an honor society and subsidiary of independent research firm Chambers and Partners, honored 22 Stites & Harbison PLLC attorneys.
Spanning offices in Tennessee and Kentucky, selected attorneys ranged across eight litigative areas of practice: banking and finance, intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, environment, tort and insurance defense, labor and employment, general commercial litigation and real estate.
All 22 attorneys are included in the 2021 issue of the Chambers USA guide. Of the 22, five practice law in Tennessee. Lee & Harbison runs offices in both Nashville and Franklin.
Chambers USA ranks firms by state in bands one through six, designating Band One as the best. Stites & Harbison as a whole was ranked in Band Two for Tennessee and Band One for Kentucky.
Founded in 1832, Stites & Harbison operates 11 offices across six states: Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio and Virginia.
