Tivity Health shares dropped more than 35 percent after hours Wednesday after the company leadership announced the ouster of CEO Donato Tramuto and wrote down the value of its Nutrisystem brand nearly a quarter.
The Franklin-based company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $323.1 million, mainly due to a goodwill and trade name impairment charge stemming from the company’s underperforming nutrition arm. Fourth-quarter last year turned a profit of $28.5 million.
Revenues rose to $272.8 million in the fourth quarter, a 40 percent increase year-over-year with the addition of Nutrisystem revenue.
Company leadership, under the direction of interim CEO Bob Greczyn Jr., will now work to better integrate the nutrition branch of the company into its fitness and health offerings. Greczyn reported Tivity has launched two pilot programs for specialized diet services and is currently testing the market for feedback. The company launched Wisely Well, a delivery nutrition service for seniors, at the beginning of the year.
“To be clear, it's still early days for the Wisely Well concept, but we are optimistic that our approach to partnering with health plans to address nutritional needs will yield long-term benefits, especially in light of the growth prospects in Medicare Advantage and supplemental benefits,” Greczyn said in an earnings call.
Tivity is also beefing up its marketing endeavors as it looks to expand beyond its usual senior target market. Nutrisystem brought with it a large population under 50 years old — a departure from Tivity’s typical consumer-base, where senior adults made up 80 percent of its revenue. Company leaders said they are stepping away from TV ads, expanding across all mediums and are developing promotions to boost enrollment in their Nutrisystem brands.
“The legacy Healthcare business remains solid, the team is solid, and the relationships are solid. The Board and the company are committed to making the Nutrition business a success, delivering revenue synergies and resolving our issues,” Greczyn said in the call.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.